Policeman who was assaulted by gardener in President Ruto's Karen home dies

The family of a policeman, who was allegedly attacked by a gardener while on duty at President William Ruto’s Karen home, is seeking justice following his death.

Corporal Timothy Mugendi Rucha was allegedly physically assaulted by a gardener on July 21, 2022. His family said he died last week at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH) from injuries he sustained during the attack.

According to a police report, Mugendi was hit by the gardener on his head at around midnight after the confrontation turned physical. The suspect was arrested on assault charges.

Speaking to the Nation, the victim's brother, Erastus Rucha said Mugendi was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where he was admitted for two months. He was later transferred to KUTRRH where he died while undergoing treatment.

“We are seeking justice for our brother because he was attacked while on duty and suffered for several months in hospital before he succumbed to the injuries,” said Mr Rucha.

Rucha further said the family has spent a lot of resources during the six months Mugendi was hospitalised.

He said medical bill in the two hospitals was more than Sh5 million but most of it was paid by police medical insurance.

Rucha said the suspect's arrest and assault charges is a step towards but that he should now face murder charge following the death of the victim.

Mugendi who was the sole breadwinner is survived by his wife and two children.