Police weak link in recent by-elections, says IEBC

The conduct of police officers in the recently concluded by-elections has come into sharp focus, less than a year to the 2022 General Election.

This comes as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gave damning revelations on how the police officers it hired to provide security to its staff and election materials during the mini elections became the weakest link.

This is notwithstanding that the police officers hired in all the gazetted election areas -- polling stations and tallying centres, among others, had their allowances, food and other logistical issues fully paid for by the IEBC.

But still, they could not deliver.

They abdicated their role, leaving the IEBC staff seriously exposed to danger and almost tainting the credibility of the elections.

The mishandling of the poll officers happened as Jubilee, ODM and UDA candidates and their supporters tussled.

In all the by-elections that recorded violence, details have emerged of the police officers colluding with troublemakers to harass IEBC officials as they watched from a distance or fled.

The hooligans included elected politicians and hired youths.

Some were captured brandishing machetes and clubs, baying for the blood of the election staff who did not make decisions favourable to them.

Such revelations paint a chilling picture of what the situation in 2022 could be if the police actions remain constant.

With the country already facing a charged political atmosphere, fears now abound that unless this is addressed, the 2022 situation may be much worse.

'No' to intimidation

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, while honouring eight of the electoral commission staff that went through the harrowing experience, said the commission will not be intimidated by violence.

“Their work was not in vain. They have saved their country even as they stood with the commission. Had they not stood their ground, the by-election in those areas would have been suspended,” Mr Chebukati said of the eight IEBC presiding and deputy presiding officers.

“What they went through goes to the bottom of what we as a country must deal with. Security has become a big issue during elections,” the IEBC chairman added.

The IEBC staff who were affected include three presiding officers in Juja constituency -- Ms Carol Kimeu (Juja DEB Primary School polling station no. 1) and Mr Conrad Mogaka (Jomo Kenyatta DEB primary school polling station no. 2), Ms Nancy Ndungu (Gachororo primary school polling station no. 5).

The others are Mr David Too (Milimani polling station no. 1), in Nakuru West constituency and Ms Mwajuma Mwaronga, the deputy presiding officer Mwakigwena polling station no. 002 in Msambweni constituency.

Mr Godfrey Mosota, the deputy presiding officer of Mwakigwena polling station no. 9, in Msambweni constituency, Juma Okura, presiding officer at Bulonga primary school polling station and Ms Maureen Lusambu, presiding officer Munami primary school polling station, all in Matungu constituency, were also victims of the electoral violence.

Mr Chebukati noted that the commission has been engaging the Inspector General of Police, Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) to prevent the violence from recurring in subsequent elections.

“Our discussions have centred on mapping all the election hotspots to secure the integrity of the vote.”

Chaos erupts at tallying hall in Kiambaa by-election

Traumatic experiences

Mr Okura was the presiding officer at Bulonga primary school polling station in Matungu. Some minutes after 7pm on March 4, 2021, Mr Okura was slapped by former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, an agent of one of the candidates in the election.

A video that captured the slap went viral on social media. It happened as supporters of ODM and ANC differed.

ANC successfully defended the seat through Mr Peter Nabulindo, who defeated ODM’s David Were.

The vacancy was occasioned following the death of MP Justus Murunga.

“He exercised self-restraint and adhered to the rule of law. He did not fight back. He protected the sanctity of the vote and credibility of the election,” said Mr Chebukati.

On the same day and in the neighbouring polling station within the constituency, Ms Lusambu went through a traumatic experience.

“She was improperly manhandled, intimidated, harassed and psychologically disturbed,” Mr Chebukati said of the incident that happened in broad daylight and was covered live by local TV stations.

As the presiding officer in Juja, Ms Kimeu had just finished counting the votes, and filled the results declaration forms 35A that were signed by all, including agents. She had also filled the other administrative forms and had packed all the election materials into the ballot box.

At around 7.30pm on May 18, 2021, all hell broke loose.

“Five men stormed the polling station and dropped on the counting area, papers resembling ballot papers. These men then ordered her to count the alien ballot papers. All of a sudden, the police officers assigned to offer security at the polling station deserted her,” Mr Chebukati said.

“This exposed the presiding officer and poll officials present to risk of harm,” he said.

IEBC accuses Governor Nyoro of hooliganism as chaos disrupts Juja tallying

Gunshots

According to Mr Chebukati, a senior elected politician in Kiambu County then directed Ms Kimeu to count the foreign ballot papers.

“She remained adamant. One man got agitated and hit the ballot box, it hit the wall and cracked.”

All of a sudden, gunshots rent the air, the IEBC boss said.

“In the commotion, she tightly held on to the election results forms and Kiems kits, dashed outside, crossed a road and hid in the bush, from where she was saved by the IEBC investigator, who drove her to the tallying centre at Mang’u high school,” said Mr Chebukati.

It was the same case at the Jomo Kenyatta DEB Primary School polling station, a few metres away.

Mr Mogaka was confronted by police officers in uniform other than those assigned to him, who had entered the polling station in the company of some men.

“The men placed marked papers resembling ballot papers on the table and ordered that he counts and captures them in the election results declaration forms. A party agent then stepped in, picked the fake ballot papers and started tearing them,” said Mr Chebukati.

It was at this point that gunshots rent the air.

According to the IEBC boss, there was a commotion and the presiding officer dashed out and hid in the thicket from where he was rescued by IEBC investigation officers, after he contacted the tallying centre.

Still in Juja constituency, Ms Ndungu’s case is equally harrowing.

As she waited to be driven to the tallying centre, unknown people stormed the polling station and switched off the lantern lamp, throwing the place into total darkness.

“When she switched on the lamp, she noticed several papers resembling ballot papers had been placed beneath the counting table by the goons. She examined the papers and noticed they all bore identical serial numbers.”

Ms Ndung’u is said to have declined orders that she counts and captures them in the official results. For hours, Mr Chebukati says, she was unable to move out of the polling station “but remained calm and firm”.

“Eventually she made it to the tallying centre with the election results and Kiems kits intact.”

In Msambweni, at 8.30pm of December 15, 2020, while vote counting was in progress, unknown people threw teargas into the polling station, causing a commotion as people scampered for safety.

The presiding officer, polling clerks and party agents, according to Mr Chebukati, were among those that fled, leaving the deputy presiding officer -- Ms Mwaronga on her own.

“She mastered the courage and stepped into the shoes of the presiding officer. She went the extra mile to secure the strategic election materials,” said Mr Chebukati.