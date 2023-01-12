Police: We are investigating Maxine Wahome for murder

Celebrity rally driver Maxine Muringo Wahome is now being investigated for murder of her boyfriend Asad Khan.

State prosecutor James Gachoka told Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi that circumstances in the matter have changed following the death of Asad Khan.

"The circumstances in this investigation have changed following the death of the Assad last December. Maxine is now being investigated for murder and grievous harm I request the matter to be mentioned in 14 days," Gachoka said

He said police are yet to receive DNA results from the government chemist and other crucial reports.

Maxines' lawyer Steve Kimathi said she has complied with the court directions and that she has been reporting every Thursday.

The family of Assad has engaged lawyer Cliff Ombeta to appear for it in the matter.

"We have written to the DPP for the investigating officer to investigate further some areas we feel as a family need to be covered;" Ombetta said.

He agreed with Gachoka that police be given more time now that the investigations have mutated from grievous harm to murder

Ochoi directed the case to be mentioned January 30, 2023, for further directions.

He further directed Maxine to continue reporting to the investigating officer every Thursday.

Assad was fatally assaulted on December 12, 2022, at their Kilimani residence.