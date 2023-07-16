Police use drones to map, raid chang’aa dens along Chania river

By Martin Mwaura

Police in Murang'a have resorted to using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), popularly known as drones, to crack down on the illegal brewing of chang'aa.

On Wednesday, security officers in Murang'a raided the banks of the Chania river and managed to seize and destroy more than 2,000 litres of the illicit alcohol.

The crackdown, led by Murang'a County Commissioner Patrick Mukuria and County Police Commander David Mathiu, saw officers destroy kang'ara and chag'aa brews being processed along the river.

Materials and equipment used to prepare the liquor, including molasses and boilers, were also destroyed.

The drone used to search for the hideouts where the banned alcoholic drinks were being processed was donated by NACADA.

Mr Mukuria said he would use all means and techniques to root out criminal activities along the river.

"We will use all means to ensure that the illegal business along Chania, which borders Murang'a and Kiambu counties, is permanently stopped," Mukuria said.

He added that the brewers take advantage of the steep river banks to conduct their business without fear of security officers.

Earlier this week, a raid by the county police commander in Kambiti and Kangema areas resulted in the seizure of thousands of fake KRA stickers and about 2,000 litres of various fake alcoholic drinks.