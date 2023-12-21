Police trained on how to reduce road traffic risks ahead of festive season

Police officers assigned to traffic duties have been reassigned to general duties and replaced by those specifically trained to deal with road traffic issues.

In a memo sent to all police commanders in the 47 counties, all officers who had been assigned to traffic duties will now be assigned to general duties.

"You are directed to redeploy all officers who have been assigned to traffic duties to general duties," the memo reads in part.

It went on to say that the National Police Service (NPS) has been training officers in traffic management and that these are the ones who will now deal with all issues on Kenya's roads.

The trained officers have already been deployed to various police stations across the country and are "expected to perform well and with integrity".

The Nation understands that a total of 1,400 senior police officers have received special training on how to record cases of road accidents.

The training was conducted by Directline Assurance at Kiganjo Police Training School.

Wilson Wambugu, the head of investigations at Directline Assurance, said the training was important for officers to know how to deal with traffic issues.

"Apart from how to deal with accidents, the officers were also informed on how to check whether an insurance certificate is original or not. These are some of the things that were difficult for them to know," said Mr Wambugu.

He also said that Directline would continue to work closely with the National Police Service.

In August 2023, Directline and traffic officers conducted a crackdown on vehicles without valid insurance.

This took place along the busy Nairobi-Kisumu highway and the Kisumu-Busia highway, where a total of 25 private and public vehicles were impounded.

Most of the drivers whose vehicles were towed to Kisumu Central Police Station after the exercise were caught unawares.

For years, the NPS traffic division has been accused of having corrupt police officers who are fond of taking bribes.

On Thursday 14 December 2023, Mr Dobin Peter Naibei, a traffic officer based at Shauri Moyo Police Traffic Base in Nairobi, was arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

This followed the complainant's refusal to pay a bribe to release a vehicle that had been impounded at the station.

Instead of paying the bribe, the officer informed EACC officials.

"The Commission is pursuing prosecution under section 6(1) (a) read with section 18 of the Bribery Act, 2016. Meanwhile, the Commission urges all motorists and road users to imbibe the culture of compliance with traffic laws and regulations," the statement read.

The Commission noted that corruption in traffic management can have disastrous consequences, such as the death of drivers or permanent disability of passengers in accidents caused by operating vehicles that are not roadworthy, carrying an excessive number of passengers and other offences.

Last month, three traffic police officers were caught collecting bribes along Maai Mahiu Road near Karagita Junction in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), another officer resisted arrest and ran away, firing shots to stop the detectives who were chasing him.