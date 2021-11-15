William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto during an Empowerment Programme in aid of reformed West Pokot war warriors, at Moi Masol Primary School in Sigor Constituency, West Pokot County.

| DPPS

News

Prime

Police take note as William Ruto handouts fuel violent clashes among groups

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The DP has dished out millions to churches, boda boda operators, youth and women’s group.
  • Fight over campaign cash was blamed for violence that rocked Ruto’s tour of Kisumu.

Battles for Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign handouts are raging as groups jostle for a share, leading to fights that have now caught the attention of national security agencies.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.