Bruno Shioso appointed new police spokesman

Former deputy director of the Banking Fraud Unit Bruno Isohi Shioso has been appointed the new National Police Service spokesman.

Until his appointment, Shioso was seconded to the United Nations Police (UNPOL) in New York as a team leader of the Serious and Organised Crime Team (SOC Team) within the Mission Management and Support Section.

His bio at the Global Initiative against Transnational Crime (GI-TOC) website indicates that he is a commissioner of police who has specialised in transnational organised crime.

“The SOC Team, on behalf of the UN police adviser, is instrumental in supporting police components within peace operations and special political missions with the necessary tools and skills to adequately enhance institutional capacities and operational capabilities of host nations on organised crime,” the bio adds.

At the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit, he served as a deputy head of personal assistant to the former DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro.

Police public image

Mr Shioso will now be tasked with repairing the damaged image of the National Police Service following increased cases of police brutality by officers enforcing the Covid-19 guidelines.

In 2015, he was among five officers appointed to investigate the Garissa University College terror attack.

He takes over from Mr Charles Owino who was in May this year moved to the Kenya National Focal Point (KNFPSA) as the deputy director.

Mr Owino has had a long term career at the office compared to his predecessors Jasper Ombati (2004-2009), Erick Kiraithe (2009-2013) and Gatiri Mboroki (2014-2015), having served between 2012 and 2013 and after 2015 to this year.

In between the 10 years, Mr Owino was in charge of security at the Kisumu county government before taking over from Mr George Kinoti in 2018.

He has also served in different positions including as a trainer at the CID Training School and has studied Political Science and Communications at university.

Siaya governor race

This year, Mr Owino hinted at resigning in December so that he can vie for the Siaya gubernatorial seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

“I am 50 years old and I am allowed to retire from police service. I will ask the Police Service Commission and my boss in December to allow me to go and vie for the Siaya governor’s seat,” Mr Owino said during an interview on Mayienga FM.

Though previously very vocal in defending police officers, Mr Owino had prior to the end of his term as spokesperson been cautious with his statements.

Concerns by the public on police matters have increasingly been handled on Twitter via #EngageTheIG.