Police probe why men are dying by suicide in Nyeri

On the night of August 5, Cyrus Ndirangu, the deputy principal at Kagumo Teachers College, was rushed to hospital following a suicide attempt.

Police reports say he had ingested an unknown toxic substance in a bid to end his life, but was rescued by his colleagues who rushed him to Consolata Hospital Mathari.

Sneaked out at night

The following morning, just hours after he was admitted for treatment, the tutor was found dead at the clothes line outside the hospital wards. Police say he took his own life.

“[H]e sneaked out at night while under treatment and died at the clothes line,” Nyeri Central police boss Paul Kuria said.

Before his demise, he had risen up the ranks from a tutor to a dean and then an administrator. At his home in Kiamwathi, the Nation has learnt he was working on a major real estate development project. He did not leave behind a suicide note.

Three days later, on August 9, police had received three suicide reports by midday, one of them of a police officer.

Data from the Nyeri County Police Command shows between June and August, at least 30 people died by suicide. Of the 30 cases, 25 were men, accounting for 83 per cent of the total suicides.

“We have started collecting data in our investigations into why men are committing suicide in Nyeri,” County Police Commander Adiel Nyange said in a statement.

Mental health

If the recent police data is anything to go by, all is not well with Nyeri men, and the existing gap in mental health interventions seems to be widening.

Worryingly, the latest data shows a sharp increase from earlier data released by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Between April and June, the DCI said 21 suicides had been reported in Nyeri alone. Central Kenya recorded the highest number at 181 cases against a national tally of 483.

Going by these numbers, Nyeri has witnessed a 43 per cent increase in suicides in less than two months.

The current data shows that suicides average about one case a day.

Mukurwe-ini has been one of the hardest hit parts of Nyeri where police say weekly suicide reports average three to six cases a day.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that in 2019, a total of 196 people died by suicide in the entire country.

Compared to this year’s data, in just two months, Nyeri alone has recorded 15 per cent of the total national suicide cases for 2019, and 26 per cent since April.

The Nation conducted a spot check at the Mukurwe-ini Sub-county Hospital mortuary where morticians say that, besides dead patients from wards, suicides account for most of the cases they take in.

“Suicides have become very common here, especially among men.”

“I do not know what is ailing them but if someone feels they do not want to continue living, all we can do is release them,” said the mortician, who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to address the media said.

Misdemeanour

At Mukurwe-ini police station police officers attend to nearly half a dozen cases weekly.

They also respond to reports of attempted suicides.

Investigators revealed to the Nation that some of the attempted suicides are not officially recorded because relatives withhold this information.

Kenyan law criminalises suicide and attempted suicide. Section 226 of the penal code says that any person who attempts to kill himself is guilty of a misdemeanour.

This section of the law has, however, come under sharp criticism from lobby groups for criminalising what arises from mental illness.

At Nyeri Central Police Station, posters reading “mental health and counselling” are plastered on the walls.

This is part of the police service’s attempt at tackling the growing problem by offering counselling services to officers and civilians. “Through the chaplaincy, we’re reaching out to officers and the public to come and speak out so that we can address this problem,” Mr Nyange said.

So far, financial strife, the burden of diseases and relationship problems have been singled out as the leading causes of suicides in the county.