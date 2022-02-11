Police probe Wajir South MP Mohammed Sheikh over electoral fraud

Wajir South MP Mohammed Mohamud Sheikh

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

Police in Wajir County have launched investigations after Wajir South MP Mohammed Mohamud Sheikh was found with more than 500 voter transfer forms in the just concluded enhanced voter registration exercise.

