Police probe Wajir South MP Mohammed Sheikh over electoral fraud

Police in Wajir County have launched investigations after Wajir South MP Mohammed Mohamud Sheikh was found with more than 500 voter transfer forms in the just concluded enhanced voter registration exercise.

Prof Mohamud had visited the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices in Habaswein town within the constituency on Friday last week where he wanted to be assisted to transfer the voting centres for 500 people. The MP’s request was declined by the IEBC officials.

The commission staff are reported to have informed the police who confiscated the forms.

Wajir County elections manager Adan Herar and Sub county Police Commander William Oyugi confirmed the incident.

“We have information that the MP and his agents were in possession of the voter transfer forms. We have launched investigations because it is against the law for unauthorised people to handle such electoral materials,” said Mr Oyugi.

Voter registration

“We are yet to make any arrests but we are investigating to ascertain how these forms ended up in the possession of the MP and his agents. It is an offence for non-IEBC staff to be in possession of voter registration forms in bulk,” Mr Oyugi told Nation.Africa.

Mr Herar said he was aware of the case but had handed the matter to the police for proper investigations.

The Elections Act provides room for voters to change their voting stations. However, it obligates those voters wishing to do so to present themselves in person at the constituency office where they wish to move to.

“We confiscated the forms and engaged the police because the rule provides that those registering as voters must present themselves at the registration centres in person,” said Mr Herar.

Efforts to reach the area MP failed as calls to his cell phone went unanswered.

Running business

The controversial Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which is already before the National Assembly, is seeking to alter the way voters will shift their voting centres by providing a more stringent legal regime.

The Bill has triggered a battle between MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto and those supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

If enacted, no one will change his voting stations to a particular constituency unless he shows proof of being an ordinary resident, running a business or that he/she is employed six months prior to making the application.