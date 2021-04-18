Police on Jennifer Wambua’s money trail in bid to crack case

Jennifer Wambua

Former National Lands Commission deputy communications director Jennifer Wambua, who was found murdered and her body dumped in Kajiado County on March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Detectives have failed to link Ms Wambua’s activities at work to her disappearance and subsequent murder. 
  • DCI sources said the pace of investigations has given them confidence that they will be able to charge key suspects in the case.

Detectives hunting for the killers of former National Lands Commission (NLC) communications director Jennifer Wambua are focusing on people who received money from her as they battle to crack the case.

