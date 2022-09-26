Police launch security operation in Turkana in bid to curb rampant banditry

The National Police has launched a multi-agency security operation in Turkana East days after attackers killed 11 and stole livestock.

The Saturday night attack left dead two administration officers and 10 security officers, who were in pursuit of Pokot bandits who had raided a village in the sub county and made away with livestock.

In a statement, the police have also appealed to locals to corporate with them in a bid to return peace to the area.

“Following an attack against the locals of Kakiteitei Village in Turkana East Sub County where lives were lost and livestock stolen by bandits, a multi-agency security operation has today been launched in the area to arrest the perpetrators, recover the stolen animals and firearms, and return normalcy to the area,” the statement, issued by police spokesperson, Bruno Shioso, reads in part.

Also Read: Ruto orders security agencies to deal with perpetrators in Turkana banditry

“Such acts of criminality and impunity shall not be tolerated and must be brought to an end at all cost. As such, bandits terrorizing innocent people have been put on notice. NPS appeals to the public to cooperate with this noble effort to return security to the area by volunteering information that may lead to arrest of the criminals and recovery of stolen animals.”

Following the attack, President William Ruto instructed security agencies to deal firmly with those behind the deadly Saturday Turkana banditry attack.

The incident came barely hours after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua committed to ending the insecurity menace that has plagued bandit-prone areas like Kerio Valley.

He spoke Saturday, at the funeral ceremony of the late Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng'ok.