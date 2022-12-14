Police, Interior PS allay terror attack fears after leaked letter

Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo has allayed fears of a terror attack following a leaked police memo warning that Al Shabaab militia are targeting malls and other social spaces in Nairobi during Christmas festivities.

“I wouldn’t say there is a threat as it is for now, but like any other festive season we know ordinarily Kenyans are supposed to be going about their businesses to relax and there is a likelihood that other elements might want to interfere, but you have our assurance as officers of government to work closely with the public to make sure that Kenyans are secure,” he said.



He added: “Of course, when it's necessary, from time to time we shall communicate on the challenges we are facing but also on the measures we are taking to ensure that Kenyans are safe.”

He spoke during the start of a multi-agency consultative meeting with stage agencies that is planning on how to kick off another nationwide crackdown against sale of illicit alcohol and drugs ahead of the festive season.

The National Police Service (NPS) also came out to dismiss the letter, saying the author, a police official, had no authority to issue the notice.

"As a deterrence measure, administrative action has been taken against the concerned officer," Police IG Japhet Koome said today.

The memo dated December 13, 2022 says the militia is targeting several churches and malls in Nairobi.

“There is need for deployment of armed security officers in and around the vulnerable installations, patrols, impromptu roadblocks and vehicle searches to deter Shabaab from fulfilling its mission,” the memo addressed to all station commanders in Nairobi reads in part.



The militia group that is domiciled in Somalia has been under heavy onslaught from the government in recent months following President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s vow on total war against the al-qaeda affiliated group that has continued to attack civilians in the country.



President Mohamu is seeking an end to not just their endless attacks at hotels and restaurants in Mogadishu that have claimed lives, but also their continued extortion of businessmen and locals to finance their activities.

Following the onslaught, security agencies in Kenya have heightened surveillance along the borders to protect the country from a likely spillover of the militia into Kenya.