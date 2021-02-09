Mystery of bank technician shot and injured by senior police officer

Inside Ward Eight at Nyeri County Referral Hospital, a 33-year-old man is nursing four gunshot wounds under police guard.

Mr Nicholas Mwangi was shot four days ago and behind the trigger was an off-duty senior police commander in the Critical Installation Police Unit (CIPU).

The officer has since been identified as Nyeri County CIPU Commander Mohammed Alike.

Initially, the police boss called a local police station to report that two people had tried to rob him at gunpoint outside Standard Chartered Bank, prompting him to open fire.

Different story

However, the series of events on the fateful night of February 4 reveal a different story.

Mr Mwangi’s family has raised questions on whether this was a case of mistaken identity and if police tried to frame their kin with armed robbery and why.

His family is now accusing police of trying to cover up an injustice and illegal detention.

"My brother was legitimately working and the claims that he attempted to rob the officer are false. He shot an innocent man and tried to frame him," his brother, Boniface Njuki, told the Nation.

At around 8pm, Mr Mwangi, an employee of Stema Engineering Limited, was returning to the bank, where the company had been doing electrical servicing.

Working at night

Mr Mwangi was the technician servicing a generator at the bank and the work was being done through the night.

“Stema had posted Mwangi at the bank branch and some of the work needed to be done after closure of the bank. That is why it extended into the night,” Stema Managing Director Harrison Thuku told the Nation.

Mr Mwangi arrived at the bank on a motorcycle after having supper at a local restaurant. Commander Alike, who was reportedly off duty, had parked his personal vehicle outside the bank at the time.

He is said to have confronted the technician and the bodaboda rider before pulling his service firearm and shooting at the two.

Shot four times

Mr Mwangi was shot four times in both legs while the rider escaped unhurt before being arrested by the officer who was alone at the time.

The officer called in to report the incident at Nyeri Central Police Station, prompting a response by local law enforcement and detectives.

A police signal and situational report seen by the Nation shows that the police boss reported that he “had shot a thug at Standard Chartered Bank”.

He alleged that the two, who were on a motorcycle, aimed a gun at him, prompting him to open fire.

A fake pistol was found at the scene. However, it has since emerged that the fake gun could have been planted at the scene, after all.

Following the recovery of the fake firearm, police said they are yet to establish the person who possessed it.

“We recovered a fake gun near the scene of the shooting but we have not established who had it. That is part of what the investigation intends to uncover,” Nyeri Central Sub-County Police Commander Paul Kuria said soon after the incident.

As of Monday morning, police said that Mr Mwangi was still under police custody at Nyeri County Referral Hospital. But it is still not clear if police have any charge against the man.

“Investigations are still ongoing and the patient is undergoing treatment but still in our custody,” Nyeri Central Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer John Gacheru said.

Firearm confiscated

Meanwhile, police have confiscated the senior officer’s firearm, a berretta M9AI pistol, for ballistics exam.

The CIPU commander has also been questioned over the incident by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Mr Mwangi’s family now wants his unconditional release.

"My brother is innocent and there is no reason he is still in custody. We demand his immediate release," Mr Njuki said.

The matter has since been reported to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) who are conducting separate investigations into the shooting.



