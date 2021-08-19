Mombasa DCIO, husband held over suspected crimes

Bridget Wanjiku Kamau

Bridget Wanjiku Kamau at Milimani Law Courts on August 19, 2021 where she appeared together with her husband and two others over an array of suspected crimes.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A police officer attached to the Mombasa Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), whose firearm was recovered in Nairobi, has been detained alongside her civilian husband and two others for interrogation over an array of suspected crimes.

