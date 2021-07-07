Police boss demoted after assaulting two juniors

Former Ruiru Sub-County Police Commander Stanley Mutunga has been demoted to the rank of Assistant Commander over an incident where he reportedly assaulted two police constables in his office in 2019.

The officer is said to have physically assaulted the junior officers while he was OCPD Ruiru in Kiambu County.

The officers filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Unit thus prompting an inquiry.

The investigations have since found the senior officer culpable, with the unit recommending that the Inspector General of Police (IG) initiate stern disciplinary action against him for violating the eighth schedule of the National Police Service (NPS) Act and the Service Standing Orders (SSO).

The IG, on receipt of the file, petitioned the NPS Commission to constitute a national disciplinary committee as required by law and further conduct disciplinary trials against the officer.