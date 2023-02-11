Police boss arrested for losing firearm

A senior police boss will spend the weekend inside police holding cells after he was nabbed for losing his firearm.

Mr Fredrick Shiundu Kinaibei, was arrested after an investigation conducted by his colleagues concluded that he lost his gun out of ignorance.

The officer will be charged on two accounts, the first on negligence that led to the loss of the firearm which was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

In the second account, he is accused of “giving false information to a person employed in public service.”

On the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Mr Kinaibei was found dumped by a river hours after being abducted by people who were armed in Narok County.

In his statements to the team of investigators attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following the case, he had been attacked by a group of men while he was gaining entrance into his home.

“I was then bundled into a Toyota Wish, whose registration number is not known, they then drove off towards Mau in Narok County,” he said in his statement.

It is then that the wife made a call to the police station and informed them of what had transpired.

When the team of officers and those attached to the DCI wing arrived at the gate, they conducted investigations which proved the abduction narrative.

This led to the manhunt for the team that had abducted the police boss and he was in the wee hours of Wednesday morning found dumped besides the river.

The police said his firearm which was loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm was stolen. Narok police commander Kizito Mutoro said they are investigating the incident.

“We are hunting the men who stole the weapon,” he said, adding that Mr Kinaibei was not injured during the abduction and the time they spent with the alleged kidnappers.