Police are to blame for protests’ violence and deaths, lobbies say

At least seven people died during the Saba Saba protests held in different parts of the country on Friday last week while several others were injured, a consortium of human rights groups said yesterday.

The lobbies under the Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya (PRWG-K) condemned the forceful manner in which police officers responded to the protesters and demanded that Inspector-General Japhet Koome takes full political and command responsibility over the National Police Service.

“It is very unfortunate that 33 years later, when Kenya was celebrating democracy, we witnessed the return of a police state where the police brutalised unarmed, peaceful Kenyans exercising their constitutionally guaranteed freedom of assembly,” they said.

The activists further condemned the police for misusing their firearms in their attempts to control the demonstrators, resulting in the deaths of two people in Nairobi, another two in Kisumu and three in Kisii. They took issue with the police for using live bullets, tear gas and stones in Migori, Kisumu and Mombasa to disperse crowds “contrary to the second schedule of the National Police Act”.

Willy Mutunga among rights activists teargassed at Central Police Station

The lobbies also expressed shock over the tear-gassing of former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, lawyers and civil society leaders last Saturday at Central Police Station where they had gone to demand the release of arrested protesters.

The human rights defenders alleged that the citizens held in police custody were denied medical treatment, dignity kits, food, legal assistance and bail as required by law.

At the same time, they denounced “the emerging trend of intimidation of police officers including punitive transfers of those who embrace non-violent approaches in the spirit of community policing”.

“We denounce increasing political interference and increasing breakdown of the chain of command in the National Police Service with regards to policing assemblies and demonstrations,” they said,