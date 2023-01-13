Play your part in improving our security, Ruto tells GSU officers 

President William Ruto has tasked new General Service Unit (GSU) officers joining the police service to work with their colleagues for the betterment of the security in the country.

The President spoke when he presided over the 49th General Service Unit pass-out parade for 991 officers in Nairobi.

He urged the new servicemen and women to safeguard the rights and freedoms of Kenyans while enforcing the law and abiding by the rules and regulations of the service.

“The new policing paradigm that the government is promoting demands you apply yourselves to your work in an exemplary manner, that when law-abiding Kenyans see you, they should see hope, relief, safety and a solution to their challenges. On the other hand, when criminals and antisocial elements see you, they should immediately regret their actions and respect our people, their interests and national institutions,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State said the new GSU officers will push the total number of police in the country to 110,000.

“This graduation ceremony is the third this week ... making a total of 5,867 officers ... This demonstrates our commitment to ensure that Kenyans enjoy adequate police services and that our capacity to keep the people and their interests safe is continuously enhanced,” he said.