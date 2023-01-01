PHOTOS: Party, prayer and fireworks as Kenyans usher in New Year

Kenyans ushered in the New Year in the usual style: with lots of prayer, dance and fireworks. Across the country, Kenyans celebrated surviving 2022 in their own ways.

Revelers usher in the New Year at Zero 19 lounge in Nyeri town on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

In Nairobi, youthful Christians turned up for Totally Sold Out (TSO), an annual gospel music event that happens every New Year. This year's edition was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Revelers at the Totally Sold Out (TSO) concert at KICC, Nairobi, on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Revelers at the Totally Sold Out (TSO) concert at KICC, Nairobi, on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Singer Alice Kimanzi performs at the Totally Sold Out (TSO) concert at KICC, Nairobi, on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Karura Voices worship team performs at the Totally Sold Out (TSO) concert at KICC, Nairobi, on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Stormerz dance crew performs at the Totally Sold Out (TSO) concert at KICC, Nairobi, on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

In Mombasa, President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel hosted coast politicians and other leaders at State House.

President William Ruto hosts coast leaders and other guests to a New Year's eve dinner at State House Mombasa on December 31, 2022. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto host coast leaders and other guests to a New Year's eve dinner at State House Mombasa on December 31, 2022. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

In his New Year message to Kenyans, President Ruto reiterated that his move to suspend subsidies on fuel, electricity and food was a step in the right direction, saying the decision by the previous government to introduce the same was made for political expediency.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel at a New Year's eve dinner at State House Mombasa on December 31, 2022. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Guests dance at the State House Gala Dinner hosted by President William Ruto in Mombasa on December 31, 2022. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali and other coast leaders at a New Year dinner hosted by President William Ruto at State House Mombasa on December 31, 2022. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Ms Purity Ngirici at a New Year's eve dinner at State House Mombasa on December 31, 2022. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

From Left: Kilifi Governor Gideon Mungaro, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir at State House Mombasa on December 31, 2022. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

In Nakuru, thousands of residents thronged entertainment spots and churches to usher in the New Year. A few hours before midnight, thousands of Kingdom Seekers Fellowship Church faithful congregated at the Nakuru Athletics Club for a prayer service. The countdown to midnight ended with ululations, shouts, and spectacular fireworks as they ushered in the new year.

Fireworks at the Nakuru Athletic Club as members of the Kingdom Seekers Fellowship Church ushered in the new year on January 1, 2022. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

Akorino faithful usher in the new year at All Akorino Churches Assembly in Elburgon, Nakuru County, on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

At the coast, there were several events held to commemorate the New Year.

Staff join guests at Travellers Beach Hotel to usher in the new year on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Fireworks at Travellers Beach Hotel on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Worshippers usher in the new year at Dominion Centre Church in Kakamega on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Worshippers usher in the new year at Zoe Church in Kinoo, Nairobi, on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Catholic faithful usher in the new year at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Kenyans usher in the new year at Poa Place Resort in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Gospel artiste Emmy Kosgey entertains Kenyans at Poa Place Resort in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Kenyans usher in the new year at Poa Place Resort in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Acting Kisumu City manager Abala Wanga and County Secretary John Auma join residents of Kisumu in ushering in the new year on January 1, 2023. Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group