Philip Kitoto succeeds EACC chief David Oginde as head of Evangelical Churches Alliance

Kenya Assemblies of God general superintendent and Daily Nation columnist Philip Kitoto is the new boss of the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK), replacing Dr David Oginde who is now the anti-corruption czar.

Bishop Kitoto was elected the EAK chairman on Thursday during an annual general meeting that was presided over by Bishop Oginde — who was sworn in as the chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on May 9 and had offered to leave the alliance’s leadership.

In a statement to newsrooms on Friday, EAK said the election of Bishop Kitoto was unanimous.

The umbrella body for at least 23 churches in Kenya will also have a new vice chairman in Dr Robert Lang’at, who is the presiding bishop of the Africa Gospel Church.

Dr Lang’at replaces Bishop Joseph Likavo of the IVC Churches.

The statement, signed by EAK general secretary Nelson Makanda, described Bishop Kitoto in glowing terms.

“He is a globally respected leader of the Assemblies of God where he serves as the East Africa Assemblies of God chair; a member of World Assemblies of God Church Planting Commission; and the Commission of Sexual Exploitation, Slavery and Trafficking; and the World Assemblies of God Goodwill Ambassador for Africa,” said the statement.

“He is the former senior pastor of International Christian Centre, a KAG congregation. He sits on the Presidential Task-Force on the Review of the Legal and Regulatory Framework Governing Religious Organisations. He is a seasoned marriage and family counsellor, an author and regular columnist on Kenyan dailies where he offers public family therapy,” it added.