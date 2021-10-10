Pharmacists read malice in proposed Bill to regulate their practice

Fake drugs

Pharmacy and Poisons Board officials load cartons of counterfeit drugs seized during a crackdown in Nyanza into a vehicle in Kisumu on February 22, 2019. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The delay in the full implementation of the ambitious Universal Health Coverage (UHC) may be the reason behind the push for the proposed Pharmacy and Poison (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.