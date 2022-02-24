Pharmacists call out Jumia over online sale of Augmentin

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has called out online marketplace Jumia for allowing the sale of the prescription-only medicine Augmentin by unlicensed individuals.

With the world battling the rising public health crisis of antimicrobial resistance – a situation where bacteria become resistant to locally available and affordable antibiotics – the group cautioned that unregulated sales of the antibiotics pose a great danger to the public.

“Simply put, this trend by online platforms like Jumia, of advertising and selling prescription medicines outside the Pharmacy and Poisons Board rules and guidelines is a threat to national security,” PSK said.

Whereas the Constitution provides that every Kenyan should have access to high-quality healthcare, PSK insisted that consumers should get the necessary information from professionals in order to gain from the medicines they buy.

“It is important, as we adopt technology, that we do not dilute the critical role of the Kenyan pharmacist in guaranteeing these rights and protecting our fellow Kenyans,” the group said.

PSK added: “This is a matter of life and death, national security and as Kenyans, we should not allow it to be reduced to a ‘simple’ matter of just dispensing medicine over the internet – someone has to take responsibility.”

The work of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has been hampered by failure of the President and the Ministry of Health to appoint a chairperson and a board of directors.

PSK has urged the PPB and the ministry to publicise the policies governing the sale and administration of drugs.

“We shall not tire in our quest to support the public interest, but these appointments would make our work much easier as we shall have leaders to put to task and even support,” PSK said.

“To fellow Kenyans, we shall always remain vigilant, standing on public interest, professionalism and ethics.”

The PSK will hold a pharmaceutical supply chain conference on March 9-10 at the Strathmore Business School to discuss recent changes in the sale of medicines. The meeting will also be live-streamed.