Pharmacists call out Jumia over online sale of Augmentin

Jumia

Pharmacists have called out online marketplace Jumia over selling of prescription-only medicine by unlicensed individuals on its platforms.

Photo credit: File | Nation

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has called out online marketplace Jumia for allowing the sale of the prescription-only medicine Augmentin by unlicensed individuals.

