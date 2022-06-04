Petitioner asks Uhuru to intervene in feud between Haji and Kinoti

One of the six petitioners seeking the removal of the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji from office has written to President Uhuru Kenyatta urging him to intervene in the ongoing feud between Mr Haji and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

Mr Charles Waithaka Rubia, who had petitioned the Public Service Commission to remove Mr Haji over alleged incompetence, wants the President to use his executive powers to resolve the differences between the two officers.

The activist also wants the President to intervene in fixing operations of the Office of the DPP and the police investigators. In his view, the feud is a threat to maintenance of law and order in the country.

In the 13-page letter written by his advocate Danstan Omari, the activist has also raised claims of bias, partiality, favourism, disregard and breach of the rule of law and inequality against Mr Haji.

In addition, he accuses Mr Haji of obstruction of in the administration of justice, delay in the dispensation of justice and discrimination. The activist has also expressed concern over how the DPP is running the office of the DPP.

Mr Haji is facing six petitions at the PSC for removal from office. The other petitioners include former police officer Joshua Karianjahi Waiganjo, Mr Francis Nyaga Njeru, Schon Ahmed Noorani and Grace Ita Ndinda. Also in the list is Gabriel Hannah Van Straten, who is sister to slain businessman Tob Cohen.

The PSC is yet to consider the petitions after Mr Haji obtained orders on October 28, 2021 stopping the Commission from dealing with the matter.

The court also stopped PSC from taking any steps or actions in the proceedings facing Mr Haji.

“The hearing of the said matter filed in court by Mr Haji has never taken off nor determined since its institution in 2021, indefinitely crippling the mandated functions of the PSC to date,” Mr Rubia says in the letter to the President.