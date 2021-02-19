Peter Munya's plane makes emergency landing in Nyamira due to bad weather

A plane carrying Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya was on Friday forced to make an emergency landing at Suguta village in Kitutu Masaba constituency, Nyamira County.

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said the CS is safe and that there is no cause for alarm.

Mr Mariba said the aircraft was forced to make the emergency landing due to rains and bad weather.

Earlier on Friday, the CS had toured Nyamira County to meet with coffee farmers.

During his meeting at Ekerenyo grounds and later at Nyamaiya, Mr Munya said the government is keen to regulate the coffee sector and ensure that farmers benefit.

Coffee farming

He spelled out tough measures aimed at saving farmers from exploitation by middlemen.

“Just like the tea sector, we will ensure that coffee production is streamlined so that farmers can benefit accordingly. We have experienced cases of farmers paying so much interest on small loans they take,” Munya said.

The CS announced that the government has reduced the burden on farmers and that they will be engaged them directly.

“We will ensure middlemen are eliminated from coffee production,” said Mr Munya.

The CS also announced that his ministry will revive coffee mills.

Dormant factories

Production of the cash crop in the region has been on a decline due to poor farming practices and obsolete mills.

“We want farmers to spend less when transporting to the mills. We will revive factories that have been dormant to help reduce farmers' expenses,” he said.

The CS was accompanied by Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, County Commissioner Amos Mariba and Commodities Fund Chairman Mwancha Okioma.

Mr Omogeni said coffee is among the major cash crops in the region but its production has not been benefitting farmers due to several challenges.