Peter Munya's plane makes emergency landing in Nyamira due to bad weather

Peter Munya

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya addressing coffee farmers at Ekerenyo grounds in Nyamira County on February 19, 2020. Munya's plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Suguta village in Kitutu Masaba constituency, Nyamira County.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said the CS is safe and that there is no cause for alarm.
  • Earlier the CS had toured Nyamira County to meet with coffee farmers.

A plane carrying Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya was on Friday forced to make an emergency landing at Suguta village in Kitutu Masaba constituency, Nyamira County.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  2. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  3. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  4. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

  5. S.Africa's anti-graft panel seeks two-year jail for Zuma

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.