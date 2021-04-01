People who self-harm are ill, be kind and patient with them

Inflicting pain on oneself by cutting or piercing the skin with sharp objects to rid the body of emotional baggage is not new in Kenya.

Self-harm or self-injury is an intentional and direct assault on oneself, usually without a suicidal intention.

Terms such as ‘cutting’ and ‘self-mutilation’ have been used for any self-harming behaviour regardless of suicidal intent.

Others include burning the skin, hitting, scratching, bruising, poisoning, self-sabotage. Self-harm is common among people with depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, and dissociative disorders.

It can also occur in people without mental disorders. Some use it as a coping mechanism to provide temporary relief from intense feelings such as stress, emotional numbness or failure.

According to various studies done in the US, self-harm is most common between the ages of 12 and 24. It is more common in females than males, with this risk being five times greater in the 12–15 age group.

Anxiety and depression

Over 80 percent of self-harm involves stabbing or cutting the skin with a sharp object— sometimes breaking through the skin entirely. According to widely published research, signs of a person engaging in self-harm include their closeness and love for harmful objects.

They keep razors, knives, nails, scissors and other sharp objects on their shelves, under their pillows, in secluded boxes— just anywhere they can access them easily. They also question their self-worth and identity and make statements that reveal their hopelessness. My concern is how our society perceives and treats people with this problem.

We shamelessly judge people who go through anxiety and depression, making fun of their situation because we don’t acknowledge that they are sick.

Many self-harmers are very aware of their wounds and scars and feel guilty. Let me end by urging you to check on your family and friends with self-harming tendencies.

Don’t let them suffer in silence when you can help them out.

Abdulgadir Zahrah, 20, studies at Maseno University.