Pay to keep African grey parrot or face prosecution, Balala warns 

African grey parrot

The African grey parrot.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Ann Atieno

What you need to know:

  • The grey parrot was listed as endangered by the International Union Conservation and Nature (IUCN).
  • The bird is also threatened with extinction due to unsustainable trapping and habitat loss, according to IUCN.

For its ability to mimic human speech, the African grey parrot makes great pets and a captivating companion. But these benefits won’t come cheap, according to the Kenya Gazette Notice by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, as the government moves to protect the bird which is threatened with extinction mainly due to habitat loss and illegal trade.

