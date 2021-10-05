Pay for presidency staff up four times to Sh8.6bn

State House in Nairobi. The Office of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto spent Sh8.64 billion on staff salaries and allowances. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The report shows that Kenya diverted funds from a Sh80.78 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to pay salaries and allowances in June.

The Office of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto spent Sh8.64 billion or four times more on staff salaries and allowances in the year to June, hurting efforts to free more public funds for development projects.

