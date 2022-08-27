Pay for chores: Virtue or vice for children?

Two Kenyans who secured jobs a week ago, and who will each be paid Sh120 a month for the next three years, have confirmed to the Saturday Nation that they are “very happy” with the deal.

Looking forward to their new assignments, Ryan Kibet Korir and Shawn Kipkorir said the Sh30 payment that each will be receiving every Sunday through their bank accounts is enough.

Ryan’s contract says he will be receiving his salary if he dutifully executes his farm assistant duties of watering garden fruits.

“I feel good,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

And Shawn’s contract indicates that he will be on good terms with his employer if he executes his farm assistant duties of collecting eggs every day — a task he said he likes doing.

The contracts the two signed on August 20 with their employer have been circulating online all week.

But there is the small matter of age: Ryan is nine and Shawn is six. They are Grade Four and Pre-Primary II pupils respectively at Thorngrove Schools.

And the employer is their mother, Ruth Kipsang Korir via the Songwo Kitchen Garden, as they call their small family garden which has apples, strawberries, bananas, strawberries, mangoes and avocados, among others, whose produce is for family consumption.

They also rear chickens, whose eggs are for subsistence use. The mother also doubles up as the family “HR manager”.

Created buzz

The creativity and apparent binding nature of the contracts given to Ryan and Shawn caught the attention of internet users, some, of who said they felt inspired to do the same with their children.

In an interview with Mrs Korir and her two sons, it emerged that this is a family that gives serious consideration to money on how it is earned, spent and saved — starting with the father who is an accountant and economist, and the mother who is a human resource (HR) expert and at the same time a banker, and now the children.

“I’ve given them (children) knowledge about financial literacy; that there’s value in money and that there’s a value when you work: you work, you get a reward,” said Mrs Korir.

Ryan, who aspires to be a businessman and a cook, said he loves watering the garden, folding clothes and doing other chores.

Six-year-old Shawn Kipkorir (left) with her brother Ryan Kibet, 9, admiring chickens at their family home in Kitengela, Kajiado County. The two entered a "contract" with their mother on August 20, 2022, requiring them to help in family farming activities and be paid Sh120 each month each for the next three years. Photo credit: Pool

Shawn said: “I enjoy collecting eggs, cleaning tables, cleaning the house, folding clothes and helping my (younger) sister.”

Twitter being what it is, one user tagged the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to ask whether the taxman would soon be chasing after the two newly-contracted employees.

But no, the taxman won’t be going after the boys’ hard-earned pay.

“What they are earning is below the minimum taxable income. Notify us when they get to the ‘Ni God Manze’ income threshold,” KRA said, and the humour in the reply was as inevitable as death and taxes.

Mrs Korir, a Postbank employee, said she knows too well that a contract with a minor isn’t binding but the ones she signed with her sons will go into a file and will be used as a reference.

“We’ve been doing these things from way back. It’s only that I’ve documented this for their reference purposes, and also for them to feel that ‘we have something that we are seeing in our files that we are supposed to be adhering to,’” she said.

“So, it’s a domestic contract between me and my children; the way I could tell them by word of mouth to do this or that. So, since they forget verbal instructions, I prefer documenting it so that as they grow, as I review, they will be able to remember the things they’ve been doing,” added Mrs Korir.

Responsibility

The mother of three, whose youngest child is two years, says all this is about teaching children to be responsible from their early days.

“My philosophy on this is that we bend a tree when it’s still young. As such, we need to train our children to be independent and responsible in some areas of their lives so that in future, we have a society where people know what they should do,” she said.

When she posted the “contracts” on Facebook and LinkedIn, she didn’t expect such a huge response. Now they are the talk of the town.

“Friends are saying I became a celebrity overnight,” she joked, adding that the KRA comment caught her unawares.

“I just laughed. It was a funny response,” she said.

Mrs Korir has since opened a YouTube channel called “Kimoi Jerotich CHRP (K)” through which she wishes to share her knowledge with the world.

“I shared something that sparked conversations on so many platforms,” she said. “So, I need to go further to share the skills I have; the knowledge in human resources, knowledge in financial skills, and maybe things dealing with planning.”

Of course, the children are enjoying the full “benefits” of being offspring of financially conscious parents. All their bills are catered for and their employer handsomely tops up their monthly savings.

Mr Rawlings Ochieng, an early childhood development expert who is the programmes coordinator at Kidogo Early years – a Nairobi-based institution that offers early childhood care and education – said the intentions of the mother are commendable.

“Her focus is on inculcating relevant and appropriate values in her sons. She wants them to work, earn and save. When these children understand that there is no shortcut to a good life but only through hard work, they have solved almost all their life problems,” said Mr Ochieng, who has a master’s degree in early childhood education.

However, he warned that the mother should be careful with the law since having an official contract with the children means they are employed and that qualifies as child labour.

“The law states that engaging a child of below 13 years is a criminal offence,” he added.

Mrs Korir insisted that she knows the contracts are not binding but that they were drafted for future reference.