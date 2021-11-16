Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is pictured with the briefcase containing the 2021/22 budget statement after arriving at Parliament buildings on June 10, 2021.
 

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Pay boom for civil servants, teachers in Sh3.3trn budget

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Teachers and civil servants are among the biggest winners in President Kenyatta’s last budget of Sh3.31 trillion as he leaves office next year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.