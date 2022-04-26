Paul Gicheru won't defend bribery case, lawyer tells ICC judges
Paul Gicheru will not put up a defence in his witness bribery case at the International Criminal Court (ICC), his lawyer Michael Karnavas has told judges.
It means that he will be judged on the evidence and testimony of the prosecution witnesses and, therefore, the judgment could come out sooner.
Gicheru, a lawyer, is accused of interfering with witnesses in the case of Deputy William Ruto and his co-accused Joshua Sang over their alleged role in the 2008 post-election violence.
