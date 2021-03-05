Patrick Amoth becomes Kenya's first recipient of Covid vaccine

Acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth on Friday became the first person to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab on Kenyan soil.

The jab was administered at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH). Three healthcare workers were also inoculated.

The first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the country on Tuesday night. The 1.02 million doses were shipped from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Dr Amoth said the government is targeting vaccination of 1.25 million Kenyans by June.

"We're doing the vaccination in phases. Phase 1 starts now until June 30 which targets 1.25 million Kenyans. Phase 2 will commence thereafter to target about 9.6 million Kenyans," he said.