Patrick Amoth becomes Kenya's first recipient of Covid vaccine

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51
logo (1)

By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Leon Lidigu

Acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth on Friday became the first person to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab on Kenyan soil.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Echesa arrested over Matungu assault

  2. Kenya records 400 new Covid-19 infections

  3. NMG's Pauline Ongaji named the best science journalist in Kenya

  4. 'Silence the arms!' Pope urges end to violence on historic Iraq trip

  5. Coup-hit Myanmar sees temporary nationwide electricity outage

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.