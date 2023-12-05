Pastor Michael Njoroge: A tale of sex, scandal, epic downfall and death

In his heyday, Pastor Michael Njoroge of Fire Gospel Ministries in Nairobi lived like a king.

He flew choppers, drove luxury vehicles and wined and dined with the who-is-who in society.

He made sure his followers on social media followed his every story, luxury spend or expensive ride.

This was until his world crumbled after undercover reporters unmasked how he used to coach commercial sex workers to give fake testimonies for bribes.

Pastor Michael Njoroge is exposed

The idea was to woo more vulnerable faithful into his mega-church an idea that initially worked well until Mr Njoroge fell out with Esther Mwende, a call girl he had picked on the street of Thika town, had sex with her and later coached her into acting that she had a deformed mouth but after being prayed for by pastor Njoroge she had got healed.

Mwende gave the fake testimony in church but later exposed Pastor Njoroge after he failed to pay her as agreed.

Mr Njoroge died three months ago after he suffered a heart attack while in his home in Thika town, Kiambu county and was hurriedly buried in Nyandarua county.

His body was quietly moved to Montezuma Funeral Homes a few kilometres from Thika town and was booked under a nickname, an insider at the facility told Daily Nation on Sunday.

In March this year, the nation.africa had sought to interview Mr Njoroge after it emerged that he had plunged into depression and eventually alcoholism after his fortunes vanished. He promised to call back, maintaining he was in Kitengela.

He sounded worn out, and drunk and spoke in a hushed tone.

''I have googled your name and what I am finding is most of the stories you have written are about problems and people who stole what and where they are now. The problem with Kenyan journalists is that you are obsessed with bad news. I will personally call you when I am ready,’’ Mr Njoroge said on the phone before disconnecting.

Miriam Njoroge, 45, is the wife of the late Pastor Njoroge.

When the nation.africa reached out to her for an interview on Sunday, he termed his late husband as a canny businessman and pastor who was aggressive and shrewd.

''He had his flaws as a man, his biggest undoing was women. He had failed marriages and when he married me in the year 2008 he had just left another abusive marriage. Since he was exposed in the media, everything turned upside down. He tried to revive his church but only a few members turned up. Then Covid-19 came and he was completely depleted,’’ Ms Njoroge told nation.africa





Photo of Pastor Michael Njoroge first marriage to Mrs. Esther Kagure (right). In July 2012, Mrs Kagure claimed to be the legal wife of Pastor Michael Njoroge (left) who left her in their marital home and married a second wife, Miriam Wacuka. Photo credit: File

All along the interview, Ms Njoroge was very careful with her words while describing her late husband.

But to a keen eye, everything narrowed to greed, dishonesty, alcoholism and the insatiable appetite for women as the biggest downfall for pastor Njoroge who loved and lived life on the first lane.

Pastor Njoroge’s wife disputes that the life and times of his late husband can be likened to that of Tekayo in Grace Ogot Short Story under a character called Tekayo, where an old man develops an unusual appetite for human liver after eating a piece of meat an eagle had dropped.

He would later embark on a spirited hunt for the animal from which the eagle’s liver could have come from.

Greedy and desperate, he ended up killing his grandson and eating his liver after hunting and killing animals and getting disappointing results.

This is after it emerged, that after Mr Njoroge died, the family members set up a church WhatsApp group to foot funeral expenses and after promising the church members that they would be informed about the burial dates and time they secretly buried him by 9 am on September 4. The burial ceremony, a church member told nation.africa, was restricted to family members and his closest friends.

''He conned us both in life and death. We pooled resources, close to Sh1 million only to learn later that he had already been buried in Nyahururu, Nyandarua county,'' a former church member who was part of the WhatsApp group told nation.africa.

Mr Njoroge’s wife defends the latter, maintaining that the deceased had written a will before his death that he should be buried three days after his death and that any of his property should be shared between his children.

George Mwangi, who lives in Thika, Dellview area not far from where the family of the pastor Michael Njoroge lives, says after the media exposé, pastor Njoroge turned to alcohol which took a toll on him.

In July 2012, Pastor Michael Njoroge alleged that his life was in danger and that since NTV had aired a report about his ministry unknown assailants at Avenue II along outering road had attacked him at night. Here, friends show the damaged car of the Fire Gospel Ministries at Embakasi Police Station. Photo credit: File

''Before he was exposed in the media, Pastor Njoroge was a very healthy and wealthy man, he was generous, he had influential friends and a lot of money. The money would later vanish after the church which was his mainstay started attracting few members. He got depressed, turned to alcohol and eventually died a miserable man,’’ Mr Mwangi, a boda boda rider told nation.africa.