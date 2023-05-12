Pastor Ezekiel asks Nairobi court to hold ruling on his frozen bank accounts

A Nairobi court has suspended ruling on Pastor Ezekiel's application for an interim order on his frozen bank accounts. This is after lawyers representing the embattled pastor asked the court to withhold its decision pending a ruling by the High Court in Mombasa set for Monday.

The lawyers told the court that a similar application had been made before Mombasa Judge Olga Sewe.

Pastor Ezekiel was seeking an order from the court to unfreeze his bank accounts. He argued that the DCI, through the DPP, failed to disclose material facts that a similar application had been dismissed by a court sitting in Shanzu.