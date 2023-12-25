Pastor and his wife caught up in Belgian widow’s disappearance saga

Gospel musician and preacher, Pastor Anthony Musembi Kivuthi, and his wife Pastor Maureen Nduku, have been caught up in the controversy surrounding the mysterious disappearance of Belgian widow, Dysselleer Mireille Lesoipa.

The disappearance of Dysselleer, 63, in 2018 was the subject of a controversy that saw her then-lawyer John Harry Gakinya and his cousin Lucy Waithera, who was also her best friend, charged with her murder.

The motive for the murder, according to police, was to inherit the widow’s Sh100 million estate, which included her posh Nakuru home, high-end vehicles and cash.

Dysselleer immigrated to Kenya in 1993 after marrying a Samburu dancer, Emmanuel Lesoipa, then 21, with whom she had fallen in love. Their marriage fell apart after nine years and was dissolved in 2003.

The couple, who remained in Lonkoben village, owned property including land and commercial buildings across Samburu County, as well as thousands of head of cattle.

Lesoipa died in 2017 and his widow, who had no children, migrated to Nakuru where she bought a house at Milimani Estate.

Lawyer John Harry Gakinya escorted to the cells after appeared before Justice Daniel Ogemba at the High Court in Milimani, Nairobi charged with the murder of Belgian national Dysseleer Mireille Lesoipa on March 9, 2020. Photo credit: File

Mr Gakinya filed the inheritance matter in 2019, claiming that the woman succumbed to HIV/Aids complications on July 7 while at MP Shah Hospital.

Woman’s disappearance

In his application for letters of administration, Gakinya produced a will purportedly drafted by Dysselleer that named Waithera and seven others as beneficiaries of her Sh100 million estate, with him as the executor.

The police joined the case in 2020 in an attempt to stop it after a whistle-blower reported the woman’s disappearance and a suspicious file in court.

Their investigation led to the arrest of Gakinya and Waithera, who were charged with her murder. They have denied the charges.

Pastor Musembi and his wife found themselves in hot water after they bought the house from Waithera, who was allegedly bequeathed the lion's share of her estate.

In December 2019, the cleric entered into a purchase agreement with Ms Waithera to buy the property at Nakuru Blankets Estate, the leafy suburbs of Nakuru town, for Sh10.2 million.

The terms of the agreement were for Sh5.5 million to be paid on execution of the judgment and the balance of Sh4.7 million to be paid before January 25, 2020. The couple’s failure to pay the debt prompted Ms Waithera to move to court, accusing them of breaching the sale agreement.

Lucy Waithera Njuguna, a suspect in the murder and disappearance of Belgian national Dysseleer Mireille Lesoipa alias Leila, in a Nairobi Court on March 11, 2020. Photo credit: File

Ms Waithera, who filed the case through her cousin, lawyer Gakinya, claimed to be the owner of the property.

In her court document, she said efforts to get the couple to pay the balance were futile after they refused to respond to letters sent by Ms Waithera demanding payment of the balance.

She accused the two of taking advantage of her absence by taking possession of the property in June and immediately renting it out to a third party.

Ms Waithera said before selling the house, she was renting it out to a third party and she was earning Sh100,000 monthly. But after the couple’s frustration, Ms Waithera said she cancelled the sale agreement and was no longer interested in selling to them.

“I am no longer interested in selling the house and even if I would I would not sell it to the defendants, a fact communicated to them by the advocate who witnessed the sale agreement,” she Waithera.

In response, Pastor Musembi, in his affidavit filed in court, blamed the failure to pay the balance on the uncertainty they had following the arrest and arraignment of the sellers— Ms Waithera and Ms Gakinya.

Lawyer John Hari Gakinya in a Nairobi Court on March 11, 2020, where he denied murdering Belgian national Dysseleer Mireille Lesoipa alias Leila at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya between December 11, 2018, and July 15, 2019. Photo credit: Paul Waweru | Nation Media Group

The Niumbie Roho Safi singer claims he was even summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to record statements about Dysselleer's disappearance after they took possession of the house. It was during this time that the pastor and his wife learnt that Mr Gakinya and Ms Waithera had been charged with the murder of Dysselleer, and they claim that the police advised them against paying the balance in the sale agreement.

“It was while recording the said statement that the DCIO cautioned us against any further dealings with the suit property, including but not limited to making payment of the outstanding balance of Sh4.7 million, as the investigators had placed a caveat on the property,” said Pastor Musembi.

But on July 22, 2021, the parties recorded an agreement in court in which Pastor Musembi agreed to pay Sh100,000 monthly equivalent of the rent charged by Ms Waithera during the period of her occupation. This was after the sale and purchase agreement had been declared void by a section of the law.

However, Ms Waithera went back to court, accusing the couple of failing to comply with the consent order.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng, Ms Waithera claimed that the couple had failed to deposit the money as ordered and wanted them to be evicted from the property.

In its December 21 ruling, the court issued an order restraining the couple from accessing or interfering with the house pending the hearing and determination of the case in court.

The court also ordered them to pay Sh4 million to Ms Waithera, representing the amount of rent accrued since the consent order was issued.