Passenger dies while boarding KQ to Mombasa

National carrier Kenya Airways has confirmed that a passenger who developed breathing difficulties while boarding one of its flights has died.

In a statement Wednesday, KQ said the passenger was pronounced dead at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while the aircraft, headed for Mombasa, was still on the ground.

“Kenya Airways PLC regrets to announce that a passenger developed breathing difficulties this evening while boarding KQ612 that was scheduled to depart for Mombasa at 1900hours.

“The passenger was pronounced dead by medical personnel at JKIA while the aircraft was still on ground,” KQ said in a statement.

This is the third case over the past four weeks.

Third incident

The carrier had earlier this month confirmed that a passenger aboard one of its flights to New York from Nairobi had passed away, the second such incident to be reported in a span of nine days.

Last month, it had reported another incident where a passenger died aboard one of its flights from New York to Nairobi.