Passaris: 'I battled multiple mental health challenges as a child'

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Muthoni Passaris has revealed that she battled four different types of mental health challenges during her childhood, including dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In a moving speech on the floor of the House on Wednesday, August 7, Ms Passaris shared her struggles.

"Now I want to talk from a point of experience, having been somebody who suffers from many mental conditions," Ms Passaris began.

"I'm not ashamed to say that when I was young, I was undiagnosed. It was only when I became a parent that I realised I was dyslexic. I had no idea I was dyslexic until my children were diagnosed, and then I started recognising the same habits in myself."

Ms Passaris recalled the difficulties she faced growing up with dyslexia, a learning disorder that affects reading and writing.

"My handwriting is disastrous, I can't even read it," she said.

"My teacher used to beat me so many times on my knuckles because I would miss the punctuation marks. My mind would go so fast that I couldn't keep up with writing."

She explained that dyslexia is often misunderstood and can lead to frustration for both students and teachers.

"Dyslexia is a gift," Ms Passaris said, citing the example of entrepreneur Richard Branson, who has openly discussed his dyslexia.

"But a lot of parents are not aware, and sometimes you will punish your child when it’s not the child's fault."

Ms Passaris also spoke about her experience with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a condition that often manifests as hyperactivity and difficulty concentrating.

"My father used to think I was so naughty because I could not sit still," she recalled. "I was fidgeting, standing up, running around. When you have ADHD, you just have so much energy."

She emphasised the importance of understanding these conditions and the challenges they pose.

"With ADHD and dyslexia, you need drugs like Concerta or Ritalin, which are very expensive, to help calm you down so you can focus in class," she said.

Passaris went on to discuss her diagnosis of Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), which she discovered later in life after visiting a psychiatrist.

"I was seeing a psychiatrist for counselling, and I didn’t realize I was suffering from OCD until my daughter pointed out my obsessive need to arrange things," she shared.

"It’s a condition that makes you want everything to be orderly, and it can be very difficult to live with."

Her journey with mental health challenges continued with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which she developed after witnessing the horrors of 2007/2008 post-election violence.

"I remember talking to politician Millie Odhiambo and asking why I couldn’t cry or express my sadness," Ms Passaris said.

"She told me I needed debriefing, and that’s when I realised I had PTSD."

Ms Passaris highlighted the difficulties many Kenyans face in accessing mental health care, especially those who cannot afford expensive treatments.

"I was able to afford treatment, but I know these conditions are not just a rich man's disease," she said.

"Anyone out there can have them. When you're unemployed, you go through depression. When you can't do your academic work properly, it could be because of a condition you might have."

Ms Passaris also called for better mental health services in Kenya, stressing that many conditions are treatable if diagnosed and managed properly.

"Our medical facilities and insurance do not provide enough coverage for prescription drugs," she lamented.

Ms Passaris also urged Kenyans to seek help and to talk openly about mental health issues.

"These conditions require us to talk to somebody and to get the treatment we need," she said.

"We need to understand that it’s okay not to be okay, and that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness."