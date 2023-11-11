Road to Damascus? Kuria Kimani now advises government to avoid blanket charges

The Finance and Planning Committee has asked the government to reconsider its move to introduce blanket charges and taxes to all Kenyans but instead, charge based on the user-pays.

The committee chairperson Kimani Kuria said Kenyans are concerned about the newly introduced charges of basic things such as national identification cards and birth certificates among others which were gazetted this week.

“This week there was a gazette notice by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on fees on basic items such as ID, passports etc. Kenyans are concerned about these rates. We are targeting small people when we can actually collect much more from the big guys,” said Mr Kimani.

Speaking in Mombasa during the meeting with Central Bank of Kenya staff led by Governor Kamau Thugge, Mr Kimani suggested to the government to only charge those who enjoy the services.

“Our charges should be a user-pays and Kenyans should only pay for the services they consume rather than for instance the housing levy being paid by everyone but can we now move to pay to the correct rate price for those who are willing to own a house rather than involving all Kenyans even those who do not want to own a home,” said the MP.

Staff badges

The High Court on Thursday suspended a Kenya Gazette Notice that reviewed charges of critical documents like identity cards, passports and government staff badges, pending the determination of a petition filed by a Nakuru-based doctor.

In the changes, the government raised the cost of processing a basic passport by 66.7 per cent to Sh7, 500 in the latest review of charges and fees announced by Prof Kindiki.

To process a 34-page ordinary passport was increased from Sh4,500, a move that is likely to make it hard for ordinary Kenyans to acquire the critical travel document.

Kenyan citizens will also have to part with Sh20,000 to replace a mutilated passport, up from Sh10,000, while to replace a lost passport will set one back by Sh20,000.

Kenyans who lose their ID will pay Sh2,000 to replace a national identity card. This is 20 times the Sh100 that Kenyans have been paying.