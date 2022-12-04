Parliament security in dilemma over skimpily dressed girls looking for MPs

Parliament security officers are in a dilemma over how to manage skimpily dressed young girls who have been increasingly camping at the gate asking to see some MPs. One of the officers manning the gate whispered to Talk of Town that they find themselves in a catch-22 on how to deal with the women because they don’t know who exactly they want to see and hence they cannot be tough on them. The officers fear that if they harass the lasses, they stand to lose their jobs or get a transfer yet they consider Parliament as a lucrative workplace. To avoid getting into problems, the officers have opted to put them in a small room at the gate so that the “owners “can come for them.

Leader’s wife visits casino at night

A wife of a top politician recently shocked gamblers at a city casino when she turned up late in the night to monitor how the business was doing. The woman – known to be pushing a “purity” message that is in direct conflict with gambling – is said to be running several casinos in the city and once in a while make surprise visits to the enterprises. She has been known to quarrel with her workers in front of gamblers.

MP, son differ over PS appointee

The son of an opposition MP who campaigned for a UDA candidate in the August General Election celebrated after the candidate, who lost in the polls, was appointed PS. The lawmaker’s son even sent his father a question to ask the then-PS nominee during the Thursday vetting exercise. The question was asked and the son was happy. The father, who is serving a third term, said he has no problem with his son supporting a candidate from a rival coalition since it is his democratic right. The PS was among the 51 that was sworn in at State House on Friday.

Top official opts for ‘kibanda’ lunch





A recently appointed top public official did the unexpected when, after chairing his inaugural board meeting and mingling with executives, he declined to go to a five-star city hotel where dining tables had been set for expensive exotic lunch in his honour. Instead of joining the senior executives, he opted to have his lunch at a dingy eatery in Ngara, opposite Jamhuri High School, where he had apparently regularly had lunch for years. The senior executives were left scratching their heads, not sure what else to expect from their seemingly unpredictable new boss who has a taste for ‘kibanda’ food instead of their five-star hotel lunch.

Bosses involved in cold war

Two senior government officials are reportedly having a cold war that stemmed from their differences in the run up to the August polls. The two, who occupy high-profile offices not far from each other, have deliberately avoided meeting each other even in official functions. Their differences started when one of them – seen to be senior politically – was sidestepped in a major political decision. Talk of Town has learnt that the two offices have resorted to using letters to communicate even on mundane issues that can be handled through simple phone calls.

No project credit for ex-governor

A former governor from Luo Nyanza is said to be bitter with his successor over a popular project. The former boss is said to have initiated and completed the project, only for the successor to run away with credit without mentioning the former county boss’ name. The former governor is said to have told the new governor to invite him during the launch. But to his surprise, he was locked out of the event. Interestingly, the former county chief strongly campaigned for his successor, who has now turned against him.