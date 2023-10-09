Parliament loses bid to revive controversial election laws

The Court of Appeal on Friday upheld a decision nullifying various election laws introduced in 2017, which made it impossible to invalidate a presidential election.

A bench of three judges of the appellate court agreed with the decision of High Court judge Chacha Mwita made in April 2018 and which found some of the laws introduced by the former ruling party, Jubilee, and passed by Parliament, as unconstitutional.

Some of the laws, which had been introduced through Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2017 touched on the definition of the chairperson of the electoral body, the quorum of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, identification of voters and the transmission of the results.

Justices Hellen Omondi, John Mativo and Grace Ngenye Macharia agreed with the reasoning of the High Court judge that the effects of some of the amendments, were a backward step on the requirements for free and fair elections.

The judges said it was not by accident that the constitution and the law set out specific qualifications for the chairperson of the IEBC different from those of the members.

“In our view, the learned Judge was correct in finding that the impugned provision essentially permits a person who is not qualified under Article 166 (3) of the Constitution or who has not been appointed in conformity with the Constitution to perform the functions of the Chairperson,” the judges said.

The court added that a provision such as section 7B, which had been introduced in the amendment, weakens the Commission.

Section 3A of the Act had amended section 7A of the IEBC Act by inserting a new section and which stated that whenever the chairperson is absent, the vice chairperson shall assume the duties of the chairperson and in case the vice-chairperson are absent, members of the commission shall elect from amongst themselves a member to act as the chairperson.

“It will most certainly affect its institutional independence guaranteed by the Constitution and emphasized under section 26 of the Act. It also exposes the Commission to external pressure or direction in violation of the Constitution,” the court said.

According to the judges, the effect of the amendment is that the vice-chairperson or a commissioner can assume the duties of the chairperson of the commission in the event it falls vacant, pending appointment of a substantive chair.

The judges added that the definition ignores the provisions of Article 166 (3) of the Constitution which prescribes the qualifications for appointment of a judge of the Supreme Court and which is the qualification required for a person to qualify to be appointed as a chairperson of the Commission.

“The unconstitutional action here lies in the application of the said provision, which not only amends the constitutional threshold for qualifications of a Chairperson, but also permits a person who has not been appointed as per the Constitution to fall within the definition of Chairperson,” the judges added.

On the issues of quorum of the IEBC commissioners, the judges noted that the question of quorum was resolved by the Supreme Court stating that each constitutional commission must consist of at least three, but not more than nine, members.

Parliament had appealed against the decision and maintained that the intention of the amendments was to avoid any vacuum in IEBC considering their crucial role in the electoral process.

Civil society organisations led by Katiba Institute challenged the amendments of Section 83 of the Elections Act, which had a disjunctive “or” that gave two tests for annulling an election which was replaced with the adjunctive word “and”.Katiba institute argued that the amendment made it impossible for election results to be declared invalid following the Supreme Court in 2017, nullifying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win on grounds that they were not held in accordance with the Constitution and the election law.

“We find and hold that section 39 (1D) is constitutional. We set aside the learned Judge’s finding declaring the entire section 83 of the Elections Act, 2011 unconstitutional and substitute it with an order declaring that the amendment introduced by section 83 (1) (a) & (b) and (2) be and is hereby declared unconstitutional. For the sake of clarity, section 83 remains as it was prior to the amendment,” the judges said.

The judges also upheld introduction of section 86A, saying it was in response to the challenges the commission faced after annulment of the 2017 presidential election and the disputes that followed, especially on who was eligible to participate in the fresh election.

The court said the section clarifies what should happen and the timelines and also makes it clear what should happen when only one candidate remains after withdrawal of other candidates in case of a repeat election.