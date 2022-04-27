Parliament calls special sitting to mourn Kibaki, Kenya's longest-serving MP

The National Assembly will convene for a special sitting on Wednesday afternoon to mourn the death of former President Mwai Kibaki.

The session will give lawmakers an opportunity to eulogise the former President, who served as an MP for 50 years, first in Nairobi’s Donholm (now Makadara) before shifting his base to Othaya in 1974.

He was the longest-serving MP and members will reminisce about his days in Parliament.

“I have appointed Wednesday afternoon as the day for a special sitting of the National Assembly,” reads a notice from Speaker Justin Muturi.

The National Assembly is in a short recess and will resume sittings on May 10 for four weeks before adjourning sine die for the purpose of the August 9 General Election.

During the special sitting today, lawmakers will consider an exceptional motion on honouring and presenting the tributes of the House to Kibaki.

“It is meant for members to eulogise and pay their last respects to the late Kibaki, who served as an MP for 50 years uninterrupted,” Mr Muturi said.

Great debater

Some leaders have described him as a great debater who moved the House with eloquence, while others say the late President guided them when they were political greenhorns.

“I used to enjoy it when he was giving a speech in Parliament. He gave the most eloquent speeches in the House. He had the gift of the gab. He reminds me that there can be decency in politics and not just noise,” Siaya Senator James Orengo said.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu called the death of Kibaki a great personal loss as he helped guide her political path from the time she was elected MP in 1992.

“He guided me when I was just a young MP who knew nothing.

Viewing his body brings the memories of a person who loved this country and was interested in seeing this country grow,” she said.

“He never believed in handouts. Even when we went with him to campaigns, he never talked about the money he would give to people but he would tell people that everybody would have an opportunity to work.”

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said the late Kibaki improved Kenya’s economy, attracting more foreign investors.