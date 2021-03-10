Parents play critical role in their children’s development

When I was growing up, my mother always told me that life is a marathon and not a race.

She said life was like a game of chess, where you ought to know your next six moves on the board and master your opponent’s strategy in order to outwit them.

She also said that in life, no one ever remembers the second best in any contest. “No one at all,” she said.

Therefore, I had to work tirelessly to achieve anything I ever wanted. Looking back, her words taught me the value of hard work.

Right from my childhood, my mother noticed that I was a very outgoing girl. She introduced me to chess and titans and enrolled me in skating classes. I also attended salsa and kizomba lessons .

I wrote poems and short stories, joined the debating club and started computer programming. I competed in numerous competitions and tournaments. They included Kenya Science and Engineering Fair, The Young Scientist Kenya competition and The Diamond Challenge.

These were platforms where high school students developed projects that could help solve problems facing our country.

Inspire and guide

The competitions have not only inspired me, but also other students to bring out the best in us.

I always strived to be the best. The runners-up award was not an option for me. I would make sure I was more prepared than anyone else and given it my all.

Sometimes I did not make it to the top, but the interactions I had with other students gave me an opportunity to socialise, network and share ideas.

My mother’s words have shaped my public speaking skills, given me an opportunity to stimulate my critical thinking and judgment skills and taught me how to cooperate and work with others.

Through the virtues of hard work and determination instilled in me while I was young, I feel that every parent has a noble role to encourage, shape, enable and inspire their children to achieve their full potential.

Dear parents and guardians; we can change our country. We can dream big. Just inspire and guide us.

Florida Korir,17, is a Form Three student at Mama Ngina Girls High School in Mombasa County.