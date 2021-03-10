Parents play critical role in their children’s development

Mother and daughter

A mother and her daughter reading cookbook in the kitchen.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Florida Korir

What you need to know:

  • Children thrive on the guidance and inspiration of their parents.
  • Looking back, my mother’s words taught me the value of hard work.

When I was growing up, my mother always told me that life is a marathon and not a race.
She said life was like a game of chess, where you ought to know your next six moves on the board and master your opponent’s strategy in order to outwit them.

