Parents and society should ease academic pressure on students

Being a student is stressful. Having to balance studies and other responsibilities while facing academic pressure becomes even harder.

Academic pressure or academic stress is an experience in which a student is burdened by demands of time as well as energy so as to achieve specific academic goals.

This stress could be self imposed or could be from an outside factor and affects the students academically and emotionally.

Some sources of stress include examinations, deadlines of submitting assignments, missing marks, relationship problems, challenges at home and demands of family and society while studying.

Research shows self-imposed stress on college academic performance has less effects compared to stress from family, society or other outside factors.

Academic excellence

We live in a society where there is high regard for academic excellence. The society expects a distinction or a first class honours after the two or four years of studies, without knowing what it takes for students to achieve that.

Attaining high grades earns you respect from the community. In a house of opportunities, society will choose the ones who went to higher learning institutions and performed well in academics over those who failed.

The parents too have set the bar too high for students by requiring high grades.

Most parents are concerned about how the society perceives their children, based on their academic performance. The high standards and growing expectations of the family and the society coupled with the academic pressure has led to increased levels of stress and anxiety, making students vulnerable to depression and even suicide.

It's time the society understood that apart from academics, their children can also perform well in other areas such as sports, music, arts and other fields. They need to teach their children to embrace their mistakes and failures. Students also should be aware of this pressure, handle it well by planning their studies and seeking mental health treatment whenever they suffer from depression.

Emmah, 20, is a Communication and Media student at Rongo University.