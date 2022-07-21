Members of parastatal boards to declare their wealth by November

Members of parastatal boards will be compelled to reveal their wealth to the government by the end of November as the state steps up the fight against rampant corruption in public agencies.

The move is part of governance reforms driven by the National Treasury to enhance transparency in the running of parastatals at the board level and to reduce conflict of interest, where the members influence procurement decisions to their benefit or that of their proxies.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been pushing for reforms at state-owned entities to seal loopholes that have led to a monetary haemorrhage in parastatals, which has deepened their dependence on government funding.

Disclose any conflict of interest

The Mwongozo Code of Governance for state corporations does not require board members to declare their wealth but encourages them to disclose any conflict of interest.

“By the end of November 2022, we will take concrete actions to ensure that SCs’ (state corporations) board members comply with the presentation of their asset declarations,” the Treasury told IMF.

Treasury last year disclosed that 18 parastatals alone owe lenders Sh1.3 trillion that taxpayers could be forced to repay through hefty taxes in case they fail to meet their obligations.

In the Budget Policy Statement for 2022/23, Treasury revealed that the firms have accumulated Sh343 billion in commercial loans from banks, Sh664 billion lent by the government, and require bailouts of Sh211 billion to stay afloat.

This as the IMF has said that Kenya’s limited fiscal space amid the need for priority social and development budgetary spending should accelerate government-backed governance reforms at the parastatals to address their financial vulnerabilities, especially through cost-saving. Kenya has more than 280 state corporations, according to data from the Inspectorate of State Corporations.

Wealth declarations

The government has also pledged to step up enforcement of wealth declarations and conflict of interest by senior public officials to monitor their wealth accumulation during their time in office. This includes ownership of property and shares.

Treasury says it will impose stiff sanctions on public officials for any false wealth declarations they make, and enhance investigations, prosecution and sanctions on corrupt officials.

“We are also reviewing our legal framework of asset declarations and conflict of interest rules for senior public officials to bring it in line with international best practices,” said Treasury.

“The planned enhancements will consolidate the wealth declarations and interest declarations of public officials into one uniform disclosure regime, rationalise the responsibility of analysing and verifying the disclosures, and imposing adequate sanctions for false declarations or failure to declare in a single agency,” it added.

Conflict of Interest Bill

Treasury added that it would push for the enactment of the Conflict of Interest Bill by end of the year. The Bill seeks to mandate public officials to declare their wealth and interests and that of their immediate family members. However, the information will not be made public.

The Treasury said the review of the Bill together with the provisions on disclosure of wealth and conflict of interest had taken longer than expected due to the need to first seal all loopholes.

Efforts to tame runaway corruption in parastatals will also receive a boost through the disclosure of beneficial ownership of firms that win government tenders.

“Focused efforts are also needed to strengthen the asset declaration and conflict of interest regime and bring it in line with international standards,” said IMF.