Paramedic’s vow to protect life covers graceful but despised marabou storks too

For Peter Koome Kaburu, a paramedic with St John Ambulance, saving lives goes beyond protecting human beings.

It means protecting all living things from death, and as the saying goes, “there’s no typical day for a paramedic”, June 29 was no different.

“I had just reported to work for my morning shift when, at around 8am, I noticed a limping marabou stork outside the Parliament precincts. It looked emaciated and in so much pain that it could hardly stand up,” Peter recalls.

Moved by its condition, Peter attempted some first aid by giving the bleeding bird bottled water before his colleagues joined in. Together they dressed its leg to stop further bleeding and splinted the fractured part to prevent further injury.

Photo credit: Mary Wambui | Nation Media Group

“I then did a Google search for a bird rescue centre that would rehabilitate it before releasing it back to the wild. That is how I came across the Raptor Rehabilitation Trust Kenya,” he recalls.

The Raptor Rehabilitation Trust is based in Karen and is licensed by the Kenya Wildlife Service to rehabilitate injured raptors, raise orphaned birds of prey and increase public awareness of the importance of conserving the species.

Photo credit: Mary Wambui | Nation Media Group

“With the permission of our seniors, we then carefully placed the bird in the back of the ambulance and drove it to the centre. We kept our sirens off because we thought they would have stressed the bird through our hour-long journey to the centre.”

At the centre, a physical examination found that the bird’s sugar levels had gone down and an X-ray was needed to establish the extent of the fracture.

The bird was then operated on, placed in the Intensive Care Unit and is under rehabilitation.

“The leg has now been stabilised and he is back to walking again, but it may take several months or at least six weeks before we can take the pins on the fractured part out. Fractures take time to heal even in human beings,” says Dr Zoe Gibbs, the director of the rehabilitation.

Photo credit: Mary Wambui | Nation Media Group

With lots of good food and rehabilitation, she said, the fracture will heal and the bird will go back home.

Part of the rehabilitation will involve manual manipulation of the injured limb to relieve the scarred tissue and joint stiffness.

The bird will then undergo flight training and fitness exercises in a large cage that allows for free flight, as well as falconry techniques to condition the bird for release.

“Huge kudos to Peter and thanks to the St John Ambulance team who rescued this juvenile marabou from Uhuru Highway, where trees are being felled to make way for the express highway,” Dr Gibbs said.

“This rescue was unique in that we have never had a bird booked in by an ambulance before.”

Rescuing the bird, Peter says, will now be among his most fulfilling highlights in his paramedic career, which began in 2016.

“This will be among my most unique experiences in my work as a paramedic. I’m glad that the bird is on the journey to recovery and soon it will be back home where it belongs,” he says.

Photo credit: Mary Wambui | Nation Media Group

In Nairobi, marabou storks are often seen scavenging at rubbish dumps like the Dandora site and slaughterhouses. They also prey on a broad range of animals, including fish, insects, frogs, lizards, snakes, rats, mice and other birds.

Reports of rogue eatery owners feeding Nairobians with this bird as chicken are rife though killing wild birds is illegal and dangerous, as the birds eat all manner of waste and are exposed to all kinds of pollutants.

The killing of marabou stocks amounts to poaching and offenders can be arrested and charged under the Kenya Wildlife Act.

“What St John Ambulance did shows community cooperation in efforts to rescue these birds and we call on Kenyans to stop killing or eating wild birds,” Dr Gibbs implores.

“All lives matter, have a bit more compassion for animals. If you come across an ailing bird, get in touch with us.”

On average, the organisation rescues more than 200 birds of prey every year. After being treated, the birds are released back to the wild, their natural habitat.

On the Society for Conservation Biology website run by a global community of conservation professionals, Dr Gibbs notes that there was a time Kenya was a haven for many bird species, attracting ornithologists from around the world.

But many species, especially birds of prey, are in decline though there are programmes to protect them.

“The bearded vulture, or lammergeier, an old-world vulture, once freely soared over Kenya’s highlands in search of bones, its primary food,” Dr Gibbs notes.