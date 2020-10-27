Panic as county offices are closed over Covid infections

Vihiga County health department offices have been closed for 10 days over fears that some of the health workers may have contracted Covid-19 following a recent working tour of Nakuru County.

Health Director, Dr Quido Ahindukha, said the move to close down the offices will allow room for the fumigation exercise to be undertaken.

Closure of the offices comes just days after the death of a healthcare worker who tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Dr Ahindukha said some of the health workers had just arrived from Nakuru where they had attended a meeting.

Nakuru County is currently witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The decision to close the offices was announced to the staff through a notice signed by the County Covid-19 Coordinator Dr Kenneth Wafula.

Surge of infections

In the notice, Dr Wafula said the decision was reached following a surge of infections among the healthcare workers at the department of health headquarters.

"A temporary closure of the offices has been recommended to allow for disinfection of the offices after which all the officers will be tested before resumption of duty," the notice reads in part.

The notice did not however give the number of the affected healthcare workers.

The health department offices are located on the fourth floor of the county commissioner's building.

County Commissioner Ochilo Oyugi and Deputy Governor Dr Patrick Saisi and several senior national and county government officials have their offices in the building.