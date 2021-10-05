President Uhuru Kenyatta
Pandora papers: President Kenyatta calls for audit of all secret offshore accounts

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

The release of the Pandora Papers, linking a number of high-level individuals to secret offshore accounts and properties, yesterday reignited debate on the role of tax havens where the rich stash their wealth.

