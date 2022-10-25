Pakistan officials: Judicial panel to probe journalist Sharif's death in Kenya

The Pakistan government has ordered a judicial commission to investigate the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya on the night of Sunday, October 23.

In a statement, Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to create the panel, which will be headed by a High Court judge.

The head of the team will appoint members from the media fraternity and civil society groups and present a report on the findings.

The death of the journalist, who was on the run, has put Kenya in the spotlight, especially after it emerged that he was at loggerheads with the Pakistani government and had to flee to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The Prime Minister has decided to conduct a judicial inquiry headed by a High Court judge,” said a statement from the information minister.

The announcement came just hours after the Islamabad High Court rejected a petition to form an immediate judicial commission to probe Mr Sharif’s death.

Also Read: How Pakistani journalist Sharif died

On Monday, barrister Shoaib Razzak moved to that court and demanded an investigation through a judicial commission.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition but said a commission was not needed as the journalist was killed in another country.

“There is no point to constitute a judicial commission at this stage. This was a matter between two countries so the state institutions can handle the situation more efficiently,” Justice Minallah said.

Mr Sharif arrived in Kenya two months ago, but his stay had not been publicised until the news broke that he had been murdered by police officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) at a roadblock barricaded by stones on Magadi Road, Kajiado County.

It also emerged that Mr Sharif had been asked by his family to leave Kenya and seek political asylum in another country.

His wife, Ms Javeria Siddique, told Pakistan media that she had a conversation with him on the same day he was killed.

She revealed that her husband had received threats the previous six months but he had told her he was not worried.

"He was receiving threats for the last six months because of which he decided to leave the country," Ms Siddique told the Independent Urdu, a Pakistan-based news outlet.

"When [I] asked Arshad to file a request for asylum, he said 'Pakistan is my country, I [will] live and die there'. He said he would return to Pakistan in a few days."

Kenya’s National Police Service (NPS) said Mr Sharif was killed in a case of mistaken identity by GSU officers who were pursuing a motor vehicle reported stolen from the Nairobi city centre.

The NPS said Mr Sharif was on his way to Nairobi, being driven by his brother Khurram Ahmed. They were stopped at the roadblock but allegedly defied the orders.