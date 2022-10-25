Pakistan journalist Arshad Sharif’s death thrusts Ruto in eye of a diplomatic storm

For the second time in less than two months, President William Ruto has been thrust into the eye of a diplomatic storm as he now pledges to ensure a transparent investigation into the murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.

Sharif was killed by Kenyan police officers on Sunday night in what authorities have claimed was a case of mistaken identity.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose administration has been on the receiving end of the journalist’s stories critical of his government, on Monday said President Ruto has assured him of a transparent investigation into the killing.

“Just had a telephone call with Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. I requested him to ensure fair and transparent investigations into the shocking incident.”

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. Photo credit: Courtesy | Arshad Sharif's Facebook profile

“He promised all-out help, including fast-tracking the process of [returning] the body to Pakistan,” the PM tweeted while in Saudi Arabia.

The National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement that officers manning a roadblock on Magadi Road mistook Sharif and his brother Khurram Ahmed for kidnappers that were trafficking a child from Starehe in Nairobi.

The pearl white Toyota Landcruiser registered to Mr Ahmed matched the description of another vehicle believed to have been ferrying a kidnapped child, said police. Mr Bruno Shioso, the NPS spokesperson, did not comment on why the officers shot nearly 20 times at a vehicle that may have been ferrying a kidnapped minor.

For President Ruto, the timing of Sharif’s killing could not be worse.

Less than two weeks ago, Dr Ruto disbanded the Special Service Unit (SSU), a division of the police that had become notorious for politically-motivated wet work.

The SSU, a division of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), has been linked to the murder of two Indians — Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan and Mohamed Zaid Sami — and their driver, Nicodemus Mwania.

The Indians were set to join Dr Ruto’s campaign team when they were abducted near Ole Sereni Hotel on Mombasa Road in Nairobi on July 23. They have been missing since and four former SSU members are set to stand trial for their disappearance.

Just 10 days ago, the families of Khan and Sami asked India Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure that justice is done.

The dust on that case was yet to settle when an undisclosed number of police officers manning the roadblock shot and killed Sharif on Sunday night.

Incidentally, India and Pakistan are neighbours but bitter rivals who are almost always on the brink of war.

The two countries have gone to war four times between 1947 and 1999.