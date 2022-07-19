Paid hashtag? How Junet, Disembe and Mutai pushed Raila trends on Twitter

With only twenty days to the General elections, it is normal for Twitter trends to be dominated by politics. Usually, the trends are random - mostly unrelated handles tweeting about something they have encountered or can relate to.

But not always.

Twitter use in Kenya has lately become a hotbed of paid-for trends/#tags where influencers are paid to push a certain agenda.

To analyse the data, Nation.Africa used a Twitter trends analysis tool to collect tweets around 'VoteAzimio' from July 18 to 19, to investigate the issues, traits, narratives, and actors who spearheaded this conversation.

A Nation.Africa Twitter trends analysis.

We picked the political hashtag #VoteAzimio as it was dominating the feed to try and understand if it was an organic or paid for trend. These are the accounts behind that trend.

ItsMutai – With a total of 204 activities related to the trend, this account was the biggest contributor to #VoteAzimio.

The account belongs to Lord Abraham Mutai, who has more than 600,000 followers on Twitter.

A trusted friend and high ranking UDA Pulitburo has called me saying I'm firefighting day & night in this #VoteAzimio campaigns as if there is no Tomorrow. I have told him the lifeline of Kenya's future depends on it. He cut short the call saying he will call back. Sioni akipiga — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 18, 2022

Mr Mutai describes himself as a digital media consultant as well as an election strategists.

While it is evident that most of his tweets are in support of Raila Odinga and the Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party, the zeal he seems to be pushing the #VoteAzimio trend is not an everyday thing.

This could mean it is paid push.

Disembe- With a total of 150 activities on the trend, Disembe is also emerging as a top player. With over 370,000 followers on Twitter, his tweets and retweets on #VoteAzimio have gained vast visibility.

To all Azimio #BabaNaMartha supporters, this is the Presidential Ballot Paper SYMBOL. You can vote for your parties (ODM, JUBILEE, DAP-K, WIPER etc) on the down races BUT on the Presidential Ballot, look for AZIMIO with “R” at the top (see below). #VoteAzimio. pic.twitter.com/PyYFbdmsHr — D I K E M B E (@Disembe) July 18, 2022

Dikembe, a Raila Odinga die-hard fan, describes himself as a political researcher and aide and he also runs a blog.

Close scrutiny on his tweets reveal proper planning on the #VoteAzimio with complete graphs and imagery. This shows that it cannot just be random tweeting.

Inawezekanake – This account has had a total of 85 activities related to #VoteAzimio in the last 4 hours. With a following of over 2,000 followers on Twitter, the account is dedicated to campaigning for the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate.

This is evident even on its username, which is Azimio’s tagline. The handles description reads as: “TEAM AZIMIO: Supporting the candidature of #BabaNaMartha in Kenya’s 2022 Presidential Polls. #Inawezekana”

JunetMohamed – A close number four is this account with 84 activities related to the #VoteAzimio trend. The handle belongs to one of Mr Odinga’s right hand men and Suna East’s Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed.

A screengrab on Suna East MP Junet Mohamed's tweet

With a following of close to 900,000 on the social media platform, his tweets and retweets are gaining massive traction.

IkeOjuok- This is the fifth top-contributor to the #VoteAzimio trend with 61 activities. While the activities few, the fact that the handle has over 110,000 twitter followers could mean that whatever he tweets or retweets gets eyeballs from a reasonable number of Twitter users.

These comments by David Murathe changed Central Kenya politics forever they removed scales and allowed people to see clearly and eventually killed Yellow fever of UDA in the entire region. #VoteAzimio Video via Citizen Tv pic.twitter.com/XQSN3GJ7yA — KENNETH (@IkeOjuok) July 18, 2022

Going by the activities on this handle, it belongs to an influencer, who is heavy on selling the Azimio la Umoja agenda.

An overall analysis reveals that these top four handles are retweeting each other’s content a lot thus leading to prominent placing of the hashtag on the day’s trends.