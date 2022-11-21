Owner of house that collapsed in Ruaka arrested at JKIA

The owner of a house that collapsed and killed two people in Ruaka, Kiambu County mid last week has been arrested.

The Nation has established that he was nabbed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Immediately after the house collapsed, police said that plans were underway to arrest him.

Kiambu County Commissioner Mr Joshua Nkanatha said that the owner of the building is currently detained at Kiambu Town Police Station and plans were underway to arraign him.

“He will be arraigned in court and plans are still underway to nab the engineer and those who were involved in erecting the building that killed two family members,” he said.

He also said that plans were also underway to nab the owner of a building that also collapsed within Ruiru town, Kiambu County on the wee hours of Monday, November 21, 2022.

The house went down to its toes on Monday morning just ten hours after the occupants had been evacuated after cracks were spotted on the house.

The incident attracted the attention of Kiambu County Governor Kimani Wamatangi who rushed to the building and kicked off the evacuation process with the help of county government officials and the Kenya Red Cross.

Officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA) had condemned the building saying that it was not safe, which led to the kick-off of the evacuation process.